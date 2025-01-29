Ondo PDP resolves impasse over LG election withdrawal

By Alaba Olusola Oke

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo Chapter, says it has resolved the disagreement over the party’s decision to withdraw from the recently conducted local government election in the state

.

The state’s Director of Media and Publicity of PDP, Mr Leye Igbabo, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PDP tendered its letter of withdrawal 48 hours to the Jan. 18 local government election.

They alleged the lack of trust in the ability of the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) to conduct a fair and free election.

Igbabo explained that the Chairman of PDP in the state, Dr Bakitta Bello, had shed more light on reasons for pulling out of the electoral process.

He said that the chairman, who addressed chairmanship and councillorship candidates in the election, alleged that the election process lacked transparency, credibility and acceptability.

According to him, the chairman says that it will have been a great disservice and a mockery of democracy, if the party had allowed itself to be involved in such alleged clearly flawed elections.

“The candidates have expressed their joy over soothing words spoken by the party leadership and as well expressed their continued solidarity and avowed commitment to the party.

“The candidates had also tendered their unreserved apologies over the actions of some of them, who attempted to vent their anger on the state’s secretariat of the party in Akure.

“A joint meeting of state Caretaker Committee members, Elders Committee and the candidates, resolved to advance the course of the party at all times and its smooth administration.

“A motion for vote of confidence in the party leadership was moved by Ese-Odo Local Government Chairmanship candidate, Mr Buna Doso.

“The motion was seconded by Mr Fasaanu Lawrence, the Ward 2 Councilorship candidate from Akure South Local Government.

“With the joint meeting, the impasse over the withdrawal of PDP from the Ondo State local government elections, has been permanently laid to rest,” he said. (NAN)