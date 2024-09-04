Nigeria-China deal to boost transparency – Gov. Sani

Uba Sani of Kaduna says the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigerian and Chinese government will further advance transparency

By Fortune Abang

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna says the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Nigerian and Chinese government will further advance transparency and effective public service delivery.

Sani disclosed this while briefing Journalists in view of the official signing of MoUs by President Bola Tinubu and President Xi Jinping, on the sideline of the 2024 summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) from September 4 to September 6 in Beijing, China.

The governor, who also signed MoU between Kaduna government and Huawei, a Chinese company, amidst several agreement reached by Nigeria and China said that the aim was to establish smart city among other things in the state.

According to him, the two parties have started their discussion in such regard 15 months earlier, stating that the agreement marked the readiness by both parties to fully implement it.

Sani said, “We are working to establish a joint committee between the government of Kaduna and Huawei Company within one or two weeks, and to enable us implement the agreement successfully.

“We have been to Wawei and the CCECC, as well as witnessed Tinubu and Xi signed a number of MoUs between Nigeria and China.

“We signed a MoU between the government of Kaduna and Huawei Company to establish the Kaduna smart city.

“The most important aspect of the Kaduna-Huawei agreement is that it was signed in the presence of Tinubu and the management of Wawei.

“The agreement is to enhance security in the creation of smart-city, boost transparency and effectiveness and transparency in public service delivery.”

He said that the agreement would help to further establish e-governance system, create smart education, healthcare services, robust renewable energy and talent creation through digital economy within the state.

“Also is the area of transportation and agriculture, which are key to job creation of opportunities and attracting other benefits to the state in future.

“The smart city will enhance security in the state through the deployment of CCTV-Camera, advance e-governance, public service transparency and efficiency.

“This will boost the creation of smart education, healthcare services; provide supports toward improving transportation system, especially renewable energy that is key to the industrialisation of our state.

“The Governor of Hubei province and I had equally signed agreement to create Hubei industrial park in Kaduna, to be built by CCECC, a Chinese company, toward attracting investors from China to Nigeria.

“We are focusing on solid mineral resources, where we have already attracted companies from China that have partnered with Kaduna. It is an investment that is worth 100million dollars.

“There are many other companies from China partnering Kaduna in the area of rural agriculture that is key to improve our GDP,” he added.

He reiterated that Agriculture contributed to about 42 per cent of GDP in Kaduna, adding “We are doing all these with China, which for me is very critical to the development of our state”.

Sani described Huawei as a promising and reliable partner, saying that the state government had a mutual relationship with the organisation.

“The signed agreement is aimed at solidifying all discussions we had before now. The meeting between the Chinese President and Nigerian President is unprecedented.

“The MoUs signed are in terms of security, trade and investment, solid minerals, infrastructure and agriculture, which are very important.

“Most importantly, both presidents have been very blunt, open and frank in their conversation, which I have no doubt will yield good results.

“Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy so we must be in the lead, because we have a president that is determined in ensuring our country reaches the promise land and Africa takes her rightful place globally.”Sani stated. (NAN)