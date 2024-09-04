Ogun residents lament hike in fuel price 

By Abiodun Lawal

Residents of Ogun have been lamenting the increase in price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, saying it will further compound the economic hardship in the country.

A check by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on some fuel stations within Abeokuta metropolis revealed that PMS is now being sold at prices between N905 and N1,250.

It was also observed that some fuel stations were under lock and key as a result of the situation, as their owners refused to sell the commodity.

During NAN’s visit to a motor park around Brewery area in the metropolis, it was observed there were now increases in transport fares within the city and out of the city.

Transport fare from Abeokuta to Iyana Ipaja in Lagos, which was formerly N2,000, is now N2,500 while Abeokuta to Sango moved from N1,500 to N2,000.

NAN also confirmed that commercial motorcyclists have also increased their fares from one area to the other within the state capital.

Mr Kunle Olayeni, a civil servant, expressed worries over the current hike in PMS, saying it should not have come at a time when inflation has reached an all-time high.

“No one expected that fuel price would be upwardly reviewed again by the government. The economy is harsh already and Nigerians are not happy generally.

“Invariably, independent marketers would have to sell above N1,000 and the price may even reach N1,500 per litre in some parts of the country,” he said.

Olayeni appealed to government to listen to the cries of the masses, the less privileged in the society and the majority of citizens who bear the brunt of this economic policy.

“The government should reverse the hike in fuel price and ensure that necessary measures are put in place to make fuel generally available to the people.

“President Bola Tinubu should look into the fuel matter and let Nigerians heave a sigh of relief,” he added.

Mrs Fauziyah Adebiyi, a trader at Kuto market, noted that the current situation of fuel remained worrisome.

“Increase in the price of fuel means increase in the price of everything again.

“Things have not been the same since the removal of subsidy from fuel, and to still worsen the situation, pump price has been increased without prior notification,” she said.

Adebiyi stated that the situation had been worsened by the fact that prices of bags of rice still remained between N70,000 and N72,000.

”In addition to that, a big tuber of yam remains N5,000 and a small basket of tomatoes still remains the same.”

Adebiyi urged the Federal Government to urgently address the yearnings of the citizens, saying the increment would affect food prices in the market.(NAN