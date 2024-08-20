NICOWA donates items to inmates at Uyo Correctional Center

By Sunday Bassey

The Nigerian Correctional Officers Wives Association (NICOWA) in Akwa Ibom, has donated foodstuff and other items to promote the welfare of inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Center, Uyo.

While presenting the items, the Chairperson, Mrs Angela Ezugwu, said that the gesture was the association’s way of supporting the inmates in the facility.

Ezugwu urged inmates at the centre to see their incarceration as an opportunity for self-reflection and change.

Represented by Mrs Idorenyin Archibong, the NICOWA chairperson, urged them to take advantage of the rehabilitation and reintegration programmes in the center.

“These activities or programmes are intended to enable you to acquire life-changing skills and behaviours. Endeavour to utilise them.

“We are interested in your wellbeing. These items are donated to help in improving your living conditions,” she said.

Receiving the items, Archibong Ekong, a Deputy Controller of Corrections, described the gesture as timely and well-intended.

“This gesture is well appreciated by us, these items will greatly support the welfare of the inmates in this facility. We thank you immensely,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the items donated to the centre include: food, clothing, toiletries, baby diapers and sanitary pads.(NAN)