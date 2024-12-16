NGO donates foodstuffs, toiletries to female inmates

Wise Women With Initiative (WWWI), a non-governmental organisation on Sunday donate toiletries and foodstuffs to 43 women inmates in Keffi Old Medium Security Custodial Centre.

Olukayode Babalola

Mrs Chinyere Francis, Founder and President of the NGO made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi shortly after concluding it’s outreach at the custodial centre.

She said the NGO also counselled the inmates on the need to avoid gender-based violence (GBV).

According to Francis, the gesture was part of activities to mark the end of the 2024 16 days of Activism against Gender Based Violence (GBV).

“We decided to end our 16 days of activism here in prison to talk to women inmates on violence and how to avoid being a victim and instigator of violence,” she said.

She said the gesture was also aimed at showing the inmates love and motivating them to be positive in spite of their current situation.

According to her, they could still make meaning of their lives and impact the society positively after their release.

“We have former inmates who have impacted the world positively and also succeeded in life after their release. So we urged them not to see their current situation as the end of the world.

“We also gave each one of them basic personal needs like sanitary pads, toothpaste, bathing soaps, washing soaps, other toiletries and various foodstuffs like garri and so on.

“This is our own little way of showing them that the society has not forgotten them and they should be positive because they can still live fulfilled lives whenever they get out,” she said.

She advised the inmates to see their current predicament as a learning phase aimed at transforming and making them better people when they were released from the custodial centre.

Francis thanked the management of the custodial centre for taking care of the inmates and urged well-meaning Nigerians to support efforts geared towards making inmates across the country live decently.

WWWI is a female-focused NGO that attends to the needs of the girl child but and while also promoting the needs of the boy child. (NAN)