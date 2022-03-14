NGO conducts free medical treatment, distributes eye glasses to Plateau residents

Noble Women International (NWI), an NGO, is conducting a free medical outreach for Plateau residents and is distributing eye glasses to drivers suffering from short sightedness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-day event holding in Jos, covers checks and treatments ranging from blood pressure, sugar levels, malaria, as well as eye checks for glaucoma.

NAN also reports that the outreach is a quarterly event which caters for more than 500 people in the targeted areas.

Mrs Juliana Mathew, the group’s founder, said one of the aims for establishing the organization was to bring women together to help and support themselves and also to reach out to other members of the society.

Mathew, while enumerating some of the group’s quarterly activities, emphasised on girl-child education as one of the foci of the group’s women empowerment schemes.

“I realise over time that women are a bit into their shell, so I decided to create something that will make them come out and mingle and also reach out to other members of the public.

“We have a list of things that have been mapped out to do in every quarter of the year. We do hospital and orphanage visitations and roadside empowerments.

“We also do sensitisation on girl-child education, among other things, she said.

Similarly, Mrs Dorcas Ali, the Plateau Chapter Coordinator of the NGO urged the public to always pay attention to their health.

She said that they discovered from the outreach that a lot of people looked healthy but were not actually feeling too well in their system.

Ali said that results from the tests conducted had proven that a lot of people were suffering from malaria.

Mr. Adeshina Jima and Sarah Bala, beneficiaries who spoke to NAN, commended the group for the effort.

They said hitherto they could barely read messages on their mobile phone screens or drive at night.

They said that with the reading glasses and the dugs issued to them things would be better. (NAN)

