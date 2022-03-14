Export: NASSI seeks synergy between Researchers, Manufacturers

By Joy Odigie

The Nigerian Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI), is advocating for a robust synergy between the research institutes and producers in the country to improve export of non oil products.

Mr Noma Iguisi, Chairman of NASSI, Edo Chapter, made the call during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday.

Iguisi said that countries enjoying benefits of huge export volumes had active synergy among research institutes, manufacturers and government.

“For instance, if yam is to be exported, the research institute will provide the conditions that will make yam to remain in good form while being exported.

“The producer will then study these conditions and ensure that the conditions are applied during export” .

He said that embracing value addition, especially for perishable items would play a great role in boosting Nigeria’s non oil export volume.

“Yams can also be exported in processed forms; pharmaceutical grain starch, chips and flour.

“Adding value to products enhances durability, ease of transportation and competitiveness of products.

“Also, tomatoes and vegetables will have longer shelf live during exportation if value addition is done”.

He further said that small businesses would easily penetrate the export market if provided with the needed funding.

“For instance, if a company aboard is ordering for 30 tons of sesame seeds from Nigeria; you need a lot of resources to process 30 tons for export.

“Many of our small producers are not able to export in large quantities because of financial constraints.

“It is not very easy to get loans from the bank to process such transactions,” he explained.

He added that there was need for continued farmers’ education on the right agronomic practices to meet international standards”.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

