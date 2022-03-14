2 docked for allegedly assaulting police officers in Ogun

By Ige Adekunle

Two men were on Monday docked in a Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun for allegedly assaulting three police officers.

The police charged Nnaji Sunday,23, and Daniel Ogbu,27 with assault and breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on March 10 at about 6.30 p.m. at Sango-Ota.

Adaraloye said the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace when they assaulted ASP Salami Kasumu, Daniel Agbim and Ademuyiwa Adeyemi, in the course of discharging their duties.

The prosecutor also said that the defendants took a vide recording of the police officers as they performed their duties.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 356(2) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate A.O.Adeyemi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to the Ogun Government.

She adjourned the case until April 4 for further hearing. (NAN)

