NELFUND breaks financial barrier to tertiary education – UDUS Alumni

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

The Alumni Association, Usmanu Danfodiyo University (UDUS) has commended President Bola Tinubu for establishing the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) also known as Students Loan Fund.

The association’s National President, Mr Buhari Kware, made the commendation at the Annual Reunion and Awards 2024 organised by UDUS Alumni Association (UDUSAA), in Lagos on Sunday night.

Kware said that the NELFUND was breaking barriers in tertiary education and saving lives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu on July 2024 launched the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund) in the council chamber of the State House.

Kware described the scheme as a “saving grace”, saying it had gone a long way in supporting students in furthering their education with ease.

He added that it had also broken the financial barriers in approaching higher education in the country.

“I urge the Federal Government to sustain this remarkable programme. It is the best any government can do to improve human capacity in the country,” the UDUSAA national president said.

He acknowledged the ongoing challenge of funding in federal institutions and acknowledged that the loan scheme was a significant step forward.

“Well, it is a remarkable effort and has given a solution to an age-long problem of funding education because previously, those that cannot fund their education will have to go home and abandon the issue of pursuing education.

“However, with this scheme, you know, the underprivileged people of the society can now afford to pursue higher education and that has alleviated the sufferings of both the students and their parents.

“So it is a great idea and a very laudable idea. I would say kudos to the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for initiating that very laudable programme,” he said.

Kware, therefore, encouraged students to take advantage of the scheme to upgrade their academic career, while they used the loan wisely.

Speaking on the reunion, Kware said he was excited about the programme, adding that it showed that the alumni were proud of the university and wanted to improve its situation.

He noted that through the reunion, members had been able to contribute their time, energies and resources for the improvement of the university.In his opening remark, the association’s Chairman, Lagos State Chapter, Mr Ganiu Lawal, said the programme was organised as part of activities to reconnect with the institution and with friends and schoolmates.

“Some of us left school about 30 years, 20 years, we have people who even left the institution about 40 years, 50 years ago and then the basic thing is that we want to give back to our school.

“We, as a body have been observing events for over 10 years, before coming together as an alumni association and deciding to do the best for ourselves and for the university.

“The idea and significance of this gathering is to remind us of the positive impact of this great institution to our lives which have also made us who we are today and we will always be proud products of UDUS,” Lawal added.

The chairman noted that the association’s award to deserving members and distinguished lecturers was part of measures to appreciate their contributions towards the development of the association and the institution. (NAN)