Oluyede officially assumes command as 24th COAS

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army on Monday, performed a symbolic lowering and hoisting of command flag at Army Headquarters as Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, assumed command as the 24th Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Oluyede was appointed by President Bola Tinubu on Oct. 30 in acting capacity following the death of his predecessor, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, had on Nov. 1, handed him the insignia of office in an unusual fashion in line with the Armed Forces Act.

The symbolic lowering and hoisting of the command flag which signifies the beginning of his tenure, came after the Senate and House of Representatives confirmed his appointment.

Until his appointment, Oluyede served as the 56th Commander of the elite Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, based in Jaji, Kaduna.

The 56-year-old Oluyede and Lagbaja were course mates and members of the 39th Regular Course of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA).

He was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1992, effective from 1987 and rose to the rank of Major General in September 2020. (NAN)