NAFDAC warns open-drug marketers against substandard products

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has cautioned open-drug marketers against selling substandard drugs.

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General of NAFDAC, issued the warning during an interview at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja.

Adeyeye noted that open-drug markets, located in Kano, Aba, Onitsha, and Lagos, sometimes aided the sale of substandard drugs.

She recalled that in the past, the control of patent medicine dealers was relieved from the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN), leading to an influx of fake drugs into the country.

The NAFDAC boss disclosed that patent medicine dealers and open-drug marketers took PCN to court for nearly 10 years to continue their illegal activities and removed regulations.

She said, however, the matter took a turn with the intervention of a judge who ruled in favour of PCN on February 16.

Adeyeye stated that NAFDAC and PCN have upscaled their activities to protect Nigerians from bad medicine.

She noted that open-drug marketers have been relocated to the Kanawa coordinated centre in Kano, but cautioned them against selling substandard products.

“NAFDAC has implemented a multi-strategic mechanism to control substandard and falsified medicines, including 12 means of control.

“The agency also conducts “Clean Report Inspection Analysis” before approving drugs from countries like India and China.

“Additionally, the Port Inspectorate checks drugs at the port of entry and some are taken to the lab for testing.”

Adeyeye revealed that 180 approved products were stopped at the port from entering the country due to their substandard quality.

The NAFDAC boss warned importers of dangerous chemicals to desist, stating that the agency was working with the Office of the National Security Adviser to prevent such activities.(NAN)