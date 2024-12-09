LG administration central to democracy in Nigeria -Nwoko

Sen. Ned Nwoko (PDP-Delta) says that Local Government Administration is central to democracy in Nigeria as it ensures grassroots governance and service delivery at the local level.

By Deborah Coker

Sen. Ned Nwoko (PDP-Delta) says that Local Government Administration is central to democracy in Nigeria as it ensures grassroots governance and service delivery at the local level.

This is contained in a statement signed by Dr Michael Nwoko, the Chief of Staff to the lawmaker in Abuja on Monday.

Nwoko said this on the occasion of the presentation of an award “Icon of Hope” to him by the Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGOVC).

He was represented by his Chief of Staff.

He said that the importance of local government administration in the country could not be overemphasised, as it was the bedrock of democracy.

According to him, local governments in Nigeria play key roles in the country’s democracy by promoting participatory democracy, providing services, and representing citizens.

“Local Governments help determine local needs and how to meet them. They also act as a link between the centre, state, and local people.

“They are created to decentralise power and bring the government closer to the people. They perform both mandatory and concurrent functions.

“It is in view of this that I took it upon myself to enhance the viability of local governments through the Paris and London club loan refunds,”he said.

Dr Folashade Olabanji-Oba, ALGOVC National Chairman, while pr

esenting the award at its 7th Annual National Conference, said the award was in recognition of the lawmaker’s significant contributions to strengthening local government administration.

She highlighted Nwoko’s critical role in ensuring the Paris and London Club loan refunds, a financial breakthrough she said enhanced the capacity of local governments nationwide.(NAN)