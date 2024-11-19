Mutfwang promises to build modern markets, upgrade existing ones

Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, on Monday, promised to build modern markets and upgrade existing ones to boost trade and commerce in the state.

Mutfwang stated this when he visited part of Timber Market that was gutted by fire in the early hours of Monday.

Although no life was lost in the incident, many shops and goods worth millions of naira were destroyed by the fire.

The governor said that the visit to the market, popularly known as “Katako Market”, was to sympathise with the victims and ascertain the level of destruction.

“It is very sad that this fire outbreak occurred in this difficult time when Nigerians are struggling to survive.

“We sympathise with the traders and other users of this market who are affected by this unfortunate incident.

“However, this has afforded us the opportunity to unveil our plans to reorganise all existing markets in line with global standards.

“We have plans to rejig Terminus Market into a modern one. We also have plans to build new markets of international standards,” he said.

Mutfwang noted that the burnt Katako Market, which had existed for 47 years, needs urgent attention.

He promised that the state government would provide support to the affected traders to cushion the impact of their losses.

Earlier, Alhaji Kabiru Umar, the Chairman of the market, thanked the governor for the prompt visit, adding that it indicated his deep concern and love for citizens of the state.

Umar, who suspected electric spark as the likely cause of the inferno, appealed to the governor to establish a fire service station and provide water for prompt response to fire outbreaks in the market.

He also urged Mutfwang to construct shops and the roads within the market. (NAN)