Tinubu restructures media, communication team

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu has re-designated the positions of two recently appointed officials in the State House media and communications team to enhance efficiency within the government’s communication machinery.

Mr Sunday Dare, hitherto Special Adviser on Public Communication and National Orientation, is now Special Adviser, Media and Public Communications.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser, Information and Strategy.

“Mr Daniel Bwala, announced last week as Special Adviser, Media and Public Communication, is now Special Adviser Policy Communication.

“These appointments, along with the existing role of Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, underscore that there is no single individual spokesperson for the Presidency,” said the President.

He said that all the three Special Advisers would collectively serve as spokespersons for the government.

He said this approach would ensure effective and consistent communication of government policies, decisions and engagements. (NAN)