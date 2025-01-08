Mutfwang celebrates Kyari at 60

Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has congratulated Malam Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd.

By Patience Aliyu

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has congratulated Malam Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL), on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

This is contained in a congratulatory message by Dr Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPPA) to the governor, issued on Wednesday in Jos.

Mutfwang described Kyari as an exceptional leader whose vision and foresight had significantly reshaped the NNPCL and positioned it as a catalyst for national development.

“His relentless effort in addressing critical national challenges, fostering enduring peace, unity and cohesion in the country is quiet commendable.

“Kyari’s pragmatic leadership style has ushered in remarkable milestones, including the resuscitation of two refineries, increased domestic natural gas consumption and boosting oil production in the country.

“These achievements have contributed immensely to Nigeria’s economic stability and growth.

“On behalf of the government and people of Plateau, I pray for renewed strength, good health and divine wisdom for Kyari as he continues to undertake his noble tasks in service to the nation” Bere quoted Mutfwang.

Mutfwang, who also lauded Kyari for his wisdom, resilience and unwavering dedication to excellence, particularly in tackling complex national issues, prayed for long life and prosperity for him. (NAN)