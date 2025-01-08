FG upgrades Kuje, Suleja custodial centres

The Federal Government has upgraded the Medium Security Custodial Centres in Kuje and Suleja to improve the living conditions and rehabilitation of inmates.

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Government has upgraded the Medium Security Custodial Centres in Kuje and Suleja to improve the living conditions and rehabilitation of inmates.

Speaking during the facility tour on Tuesday, the Acting Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Mr Sylvester Nwakuche, attributed the upgrades to the renewed hope of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

According to him, this is in reaching out to inmates and providing them with opportunities for rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

The upgrades include the expansion and equipping of the clinic with modern medical equipment, such as an ultramodern scanner and physiotherapy equipment, as well as the construction of a new command and control unit for real-time monitoring of the facility.

Nwakuche said: “The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has shown great commitment to bettering the welfare of personnel of the NCoS as well as inmates.”

He also stated that the Minister’s efforts had transformed the facilities, providing inmates with a more conducive environment for rehabilitation and reformation.

“The Minister’s commitment to improving the welfare of both personnel and inmates is evident in the upgrades, which include the provision of quality medical care to inmates, addressing their health needs and promoting their overall wellbeing.

“The clinic at the Kuje facility has been expanded and equipped with modern medical equipment, including an ultramodern scanner, physiotherapy equipment, X-ray machine, and a standard medical laboratory,” he said.

He added that the agency had also emphasised its zero-corruption policy, with promotions based on merit to boost morale and promote excellence.

Nwakuche, however, warned personnel that “any misconduct would be met with disciplinary action” and urged them to “maintain the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, ensuring that the agency’s reputation was upheld.”

According to him, the agency is working tirelessly to ensure that all inmates are safely and humanely detained, whilst also providing them with opportunities for rehabilitation and reformation. (NAN)