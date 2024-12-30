Mother, 2 children escape death as vehicle rams into building

The Police in Jigawa say a mother and her two children escaped death on Monday when a vehicle rammed into their living room in Dutse.

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state , DSP Lawan Shiisu, said in a statement in Dutse that the incident occurred at about 12 midnight.

Shiisu said the incident occurred at Elpies Street, after one Muhammad Galadima, 32; and Abdullahi Abubakar, 41; rammed into the building in a suspected case of drunk driving.

According to him, the Elpies Street Mobile Quarters in Dutse received information about the incident.at about 12.30am.

The report stated that the duo, driving one Toyota Corolla with registration number NSR 120 BC, rammed into the living room of the residential building.

“As a result, both the vehicle and the entire house were engulfed in flames, affecting three other neighbouring houses that were burnt to ashes,” Shiisu said.

He said upon receipt of the report, a team of policemen rushed to the scene and evacuated the victims to a nearby hospital.

The spokesperson added that the fire was extinguished by the combined efforts of fire fighters and some good Samaritans.

Shiisu said that both suspects and the vehicle had been taken into custody for further investigation, after which they would be charged to court. (NAN)(