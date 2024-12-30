Plateau gov’s wife disburses N50m for elderly support scheme 

By Zainab Oyekan

Wife of Plateau Governor, Mrs Helen Mutfwang, on Monday in Jos, disbursed N50 million at this year’s annual Renewed Hope Initiative Support Scheme (RHIESS).

Mrs Mutfwang said that the programme was designed by the Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Olufemi Tinubu, to support the welfare of elderly citizens in the country.

She said that 250 citizens from across the country, aged 65 and above, including veterans from the military and Police Officers’ Wives Association, would be benefiting from the scheme.

The governor’s wife said that the governing board of Renewed Hope Initiative had decided to increase the grant from N100,000 to N200,000 to provide further support to the elderly citizens during the festive season.

She said that the theme of this year’s edition: “Total Wellness: Happy, Healthy and Prosperous Lifestyle” was apt, as the elderly deserved attention and care.

Mrs Mutfwang congratulated all the senior citizens who had been selected as beneficiaries, urging them to prioritise their health.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), expressed happiness with the cash gift.

Mrs Talatu Madaki, a 93-year-old beneficiary from Jos-North, said she would invest the money in her petty business.

A 65-year-old Mathew Magit from Bokkos Local Government Area, said that he would use the money to pay his son’s school fees.

Another beneficiary, Mr Jacob Nyam, 71, from Jos-East Local Government, said that he would use the money in buying fertiliser for his farm to boost his yields. (NAN)