Moniepoint unveils initiative to boost Africa’s tech talent

By Stellamaris Ashinze

Moniepoint Inc, a leading digital financial services provider, has unveiled “DreamDevs” initiative to grow Africa’s tech talent pipeline.

The Co-Founder/Chief Technology Officer, Moniepoint Inc, Felix Ike said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Ike said that the programme, which is open to new graduates with a tech background, aimed to equip participants with practical tech skills and real-world experience.

He said that the initiative was designed to empower young people and create a pathway for them to become the driving force of technological advancement in Africa.

According to him, the nine-week boot camp will provide hands-on training and exposure to cutting-edge industry technology.

He said that standout participants would earn internship opportunities, while all participants had the opportunity of securing full-time positions with Moniepoint.

‘’We believe in investing in Africa’s future, and that starts with empowering young people as we join hands to grow Africa’s best talent through technology.

‘’DreamDevs is about more than just training; it is about creating a pathway for ambitious graduates to become the driving force of technological advancement in Africa.

“We have always envisioned a transformative approach to technology, using it to power the dreams of millions, and engineering financial happiness across the land,’’ he said.

He said that the initiative aligned with this vision by providing participants with practical experience, upskilling opportunities, startup incubation, and product development support.

Ike said that DreamDev would equip trainees to become invaluable assets to the tech industry.

‘’We are thrilled to be part of an initiative that supports the government’s efforts to build a thriving digital economy for Nigeria,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the initiative is part of Moniepoint’s efforts to improve the tech talent pipeline in Africa (NAN)