Nigerian army apprehends boko haram suspect in Taraba

Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have arrested a Boko Haram Terrorist suspect in Taraba.

By Martins Abochol



This is contain in a statement on Tuesday in Jalingo, by Captain Olubodunde Oni, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations.

“Acting on actionable intelligence, on January 26, 2025, troops successfully tracked and apprehended a suspected Boko Haram member identified as Gambo Grema, also known as Gamboi, in Mai-Hula town, Bali Local Government Area.

“During preliminary investigations, the suspect confessed to being part of a syndicate deployed by Boko Haram to Taraba.

“He confessed that their mission was to engage in kidnapping for ransom as a means of financing their terrorist operations and to establish a new cell within the state.

“The suspect further revealed that the syndicate also harbored members of the Islamic State In West Africa Province (ISWAP), who were deployed from the Timbuktu Triangle to carry out other criminal activities,” he said.

Oni further said the Commander of the brigade, Brig. Gen. Kingsley Uwa, had directed more of such operations to underscore the commitment of the army in tackling threats posed by terrorists.

He assured the public that the bridge remained resolute in its mission to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Oni equally urged members of the public to continue cooperating with security agencies by providing timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations. (NAN)