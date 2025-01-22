Mining Sector: Sokoto Commissioner visits BUA Cement, others

In a bid to revitalize the mining sector in Sokoto State, Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Yusuf Muhammad Maccido, embarked on a familiarization tour to key stakeholders in the state.

Maccido’s first stop was BUA Cement Company, where he emphasized the importance of collaboration between the ministry and private sector companies.

He encouraged the company to continue supporting its host communities.

In his remarks The Plant Director, Aminu Bashar, who highlighted the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility. Citing various community development projects and initiatives undertaken by BUA Company in the host community.

The commissioner’s tour also took him to a phosphate mining site in Wamakko Local Government Area.

Maccido’s visit demonstrated his commitment to exploring opportunities for growth in the mining sector in the state

Similarly the tour is part of Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s efforts to revitalize the mining sector in Sokoto State, by engaging with key stakeholders and promoting collaboration, in order to unlock the state’s vast mineral resources and drive economic growth.

The commissioner was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Lawali Sada, and directors of the ministry.