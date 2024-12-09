Man jailed 12 months for stealing machine parts valued N40,000

An Area Court in Jos, on Monday sentenced a man, Aaron Amos, to 12 months imprisonment for stealing grinding machine parts worth N40,000

By Blessing Odega



An Area Court in Jos, on Monday sentenced a man, Aaron Amos, to 12 months imprisonment for stealing grinding machine parts worth N40,000 .

The Judge, Shawomi Bokkos, pronounced the jail term after Amos pleaded guilty to the offence.

Bokkos, gave the convict an option of N50,000 fine, and ordered him to pay a compensation of N20,000 to the complainant, Mr Abdul Yakubu.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Labaran Ahmed, told the court that the matter was reported at the Anglo-Jos Police Station Jos, on July 1.

Ahmed said that the convict broke into the complainant’s father’s shop and stole parts of a grinding machine valued N40,000.

The prosecutor further said that during police investigation, Amos confessed to have committed the offence.(NAN)