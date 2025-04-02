Edo killings: CISLAC lauds Okpebholo over suspension of vigilance groups

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has lauded Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo for his swift and decisive actions, following the recent killing of 16 people in Uromi.

By Abiodun Abegunde

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has lauded Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo for his swift and decisive actions, following the recent killing of 16 people in Uromi.

The Executive Director of CISLAC, Mr Auwal Rafsanjani, in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday, expressed support for the way the governor had been handling incident, which he described as horrific.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had visited the families of the victims to offer his condolences, assuring them of his commitment to justice.

Okpebholo also announced the suspension of all the vigilance groups in the state and relieved Commander of the State Security Corps, Friday Ibadin, of his post.

NAN also reports that the measure was taken by the governor after it was revealed that the vigilance group responsible for the killings was operating illegally.

“As a civil society organisation, dedicated to promoting good governance, rule of law and protection of human rights, CISLAC supports the governor’s actions, especially the disbanding of unregulated vigilance groups that pose a serious threat to public safety and rule of law.

“The organisation commends the governor for taking a firm stance in ensuring that all security organisations operate within legal frameworks, thus fostering an environment where citizens’ rights are upheld.

“We commend the swift investigation by the Edo State Government, which has already led to the arrest of 14 suspects.

“We also welcome the assurance from President Bola Tinubu that security agencies are working tirelessly to ensure that justice is served,” he said.

Rafsanjani also applauded Okpebholo’s commitment to ensuring justice for the victims and their families, emphasising that the perpetrators should be apprehended and prosecuted.

“The collaboration between the Edo and Kano State Governments is also hailed as an exemplary model for other Nigerian leaders, showcasing the importance of unity, compassion and decisive leadership during times of tragedy.

“This tragedy should serve as a reminder of the need for strong leadership and cross-regional solidarity.

“CISLAC acknowledges Gov. Okpebholo’s efforts as a significant step to fostering peace and solidarity between the northern and southern regions of Nigeria, particularly at a time when such incidents can easily sow division,” he said.

The executive director equally commended the people of Edo, especially those in Uromi, for risking their lives to save some of the victims.

“Their brave actions reflect the values of empathy, courage and unity that transcend ethnic and regional boundaries, further emphasising the collective spirit that binds Nigerians together,” he stated. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)