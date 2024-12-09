NITDA DG Tasks NYSC Members with Leading Nigeria’s Digital Literacy Drive

In a bid to bridge Nigeria’s digital divide and create an inclusive digital economy, the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, has called on National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving as champions of the Digital Literacy for All (DL4ALL) Initiative to intensify their efforts. The initiative aims to train and educate Nigerians on the immense benefits of digital literacy in shaping the nation’s future.

The event, a key component of NITDA’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2.0), focuses on grassroots engagement. It seeks to equip underserved communities with essential digital skills, enabling them to access opportunities in a world increasingly driven by technology.

In his keynote address, Inuwa underscored the importance of the NYSC members’ role. “You are the ambassadors of our shared vision to empower every Nigerian with the knowledge needed to navigate and excel in the digital economy. Your dedication and resilience will ensure that no Nigerian is left behind as we build a technologically driven, globally competitive economy,” he said.

He highlighted the initiative’s ambitious goals of achieving 70% digital literacy by 2027 and 95% by 2030. According to him, this aligns seamlessly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes innovation, youth empowerment, and national development.

“This programme is not just an investment in individuals; it is an investment in our collective future. A digitally skilled workforce will not only transform our economy but also position Nigeria as a leader in the global knowledge economy,” Inuwa noted. He added, “Through your efforts, we will empower millions of Nigerians to unlock their potential, embrace innovation, and contribute meaningfully to national development.”

Inuwa called for collective commitment, saying, “The digital future we envision for Nigeria begins with the work you will do in your communities. Let us commit ourselves to this cause, knowing that the seeds we plant today will yield a harvest of opportunities for generations to come.”

The Director General reaffirmed NITDA’s dedication to driving Nigeria’s digital transformation and ensuring that no citizen is excluded.

The champions expressed enthusiasm for their roles, seeing the initiative as a platform to make a difference while gaining leadership and community engagement experience. As they prepare to deploy to communities across the country, their duties include imparting knowledge and sensitizing communities on the benefits of digital skills in areas such as financial inclusion through digital banking, leveraging e-commerce for small businesses, and understanding cybersecurity essentials.

The DL4ALL Initiative, a collaboration among NITDA, the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, the NYSC, and other strategic partners, symbolizes a shared commitment to fostering digital inclusion.

To prepare for their mission, the champions underwent intensive training, including hands-on workshops on digital tools, effective communication strategies, and techniques for customizing content to suit diverse audiences.

As they embark on their assignments, their work is expected to create a ripple effect, transforming lives and communities and paving the way for a digitally inclusive Nigeria.