Police in Adamawa commemorate national day with medical outreach

By Ibrahim Kado

The police command in Adamawa is set to commence free medical outreach in communities, among other engagements, to commemorate the National Police Day 2025.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, made this known in a statement in Yola on Wednesday.

He stated that the outreach would foster a spirit of collaboration and humanitarian services.

He said “the command is committed to promoting public health by offering free medical services to community members.

“This initiative underscores the police’s humanitarian role and to better serve our community’s health needs.”

According to him, the National Police Day is annually marked on April 7 in response to the presidential directive aimed at honouring the invaluable contributions and commitment of police officers.

Nguroje added that “the command, from today 2nd to 7th April 2025 will seek to strengthen community relations and enhance public trust through police/community engagement.”

He explained other planned activities to include sanitation and cleanup of public spaces in partnership with the state’s Ministry of Environment

Others are town hall meeting with critical stakeholders and school outreach campaign against cultism and social vices and a walkathon to promote fitness, as well as a roundtable with community leaders, traditional rulers, and government representatives.

He further said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Morris Dankombo, has urged the public to actively participate in the activities and work with the police to create a safer society.(NAN)