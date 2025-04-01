Wike commiserates with Ortom over brother’s demise

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike has commiserated with the former governor of Benue, Mr Samuel Ortom, over the demise

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike has commiserated with the former governor of Benue, Mr Samuel Ortom, over the demise of his younger brother, Mr Bernard Ortom.

Wike, in a statement signed by his spokesman, Mr Lere Olayinka in Abuja on Tuesday, described the loss of Bernard as “painful” and prayed for the repose of his soul.

He urged Ortom and his entire family at Guma Local Government Area of Benue to remain strong and take solace in God – the giver and taker of life.

The minister said that the news of the death of Bernard came to him as a rude shock.

“I understand the sad feeling that must be going on in the mind of my brother and friend, His Excellency, Dr Samuel Ortom now.

“However, as painful and shocking as the death may be, I urged that solace should be taken in God, who has made death inevitable.

“On behalf of my family, friends and associates, I commiserate with you over this sad incident.

“It is my prayer that God in His infinite mercies will give you and the entire Ortom Adorogo family the fortitude to bear this irreparable and painful loss,” he said. (NAN)