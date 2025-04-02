NECA applauds NHIA Chairman appointment

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has praised the Federal Government for appointing a chairman for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

By Esenvosa Izah

In a statement on Tuesday, NECA Director-General Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde said the appointment would strengthen the institution and reposition it to achieve its objectives.

“The success of any scheme or project depends on a good governance structure,” Oyerinde stated.

He urged the government to appoint and constitute the boards of other agencies, such as the Pension Commission and National Directorate of Employment, in line with their enabling acts.

The director-general stressed that agency management could not replace governing bodies, as the acts clearly outline the independent and complementary roles of boards and management.

“Beyond inaugurating the boards, strategic mechanisms must ensure they function as intended, rather than merely approving management decisions,” Oyerinde added. (NAN)