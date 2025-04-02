Kano Emirate council loses influential councillor, Sunusi

Alhaji Abbas Sunusi, the revered Galadima of Kano, has passed on at the age of 91 in Kano on Tuesday.

By Aminu Garko

He was a prominent figure in the Emirate, who served as Wamban Kano and senior Councilor under the late Emir Alhaji Ado Bayero from 1963 to 2020.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano, Abdullahi Abbas, confirmed the death in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

“Yes, Baba died after a prolonged illness.

“As one of the most influential figures in the Emirate, Sunusi’s death marked a significant loss for the community,” Abbas said.

Sunusi is survived by wives and 35 children including the APC Chairman in Kano and will be buried by 9a.m. on Wednesday at the palace.( NAN)(www.nannews.ng)