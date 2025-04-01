NNPC-SNEPCO donate vehicles, ambulance to boost security, healthcare in Lagos

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo) has donated vehicles including a specialised ambulance in support of security and health services in Lagos State. The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) received two vehicles while an intensive care unit ambulance was given to Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta.

Speaking at the handover of the security vehicles, SNEPCo’s Country Security Manager Isaac Akinjogunla, who represented Managing Director Ronald Adams, said it “underscores our support for efforts by the Lagos State Government to ensure security in the state.” He called for the “careful usage and proper maintenance of the vehicles so that residents can benefit from the donation.”

The Chief Upstream Investment Officer of the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS) Engr Oluwaseyi Omotowa said in an address read by Deputy Manager, External Relations, Mrs. Bunmi Lawson: “By enhancing the operational capacity of security agencies, these vehicles will contribute to a safer environment for all residents. This donation complements our ongoing support in education and healthcare sectors within the state, reflecting our holistic approach to social investment.”

Executive Secretary/CEO of LSSTF, Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun, thanked NNPC-SNEPCo for the gesture, saying: “Together, we can work towards a safer and more secure environment where our businesses continue to thrive,and our loved ones are safe.” NNPC-SNEPCo had donated 16 vehicles towards the strengthening of security in Lagos in 2020.

The specialised ambulance was given to Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta on behalf of the SNEPCo Managing Director by the Safety and Environment Manager David Aghaiyo. He said: “The ambulance supports the broader healthcare infrastructure within the community by facilitating quick transportation and medical care.”

Also, in remarks delivered by Mrs. Lawson, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NUIMS Oluwaseyi Omotowa said: “We recognize the critical role that healthcare plays in the lives of Nigerians and are dedicated to supporting initiatives that improve access to quality healthcare services.” The Medical Director/Chief Executive Officer of the medical centre, Dr. Adedamola Dada described the donation of the ambulance as “answered prayer” as it will help the facility cope with the large number of patients who require such services.

The social investment portfolio of NNPC-SNEPCo supported by co-venturers, Total Energies, Exxon, and Nigerian Agip Exploration involves life-changing initiatives in scholarship awards, and construction of educational infrastructure including ICT centres and digital libraries, health projects as well as training and mentorship programme for self-employment under the Shell LiveWIRE scheme.