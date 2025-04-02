Tinubu congratulates Prof. Aluko on 70th birthday

President Bola Tinubu congratulates Prof. Mobolaji Aluko, the pioneering Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Otuoke in Bayelsa, on his 70th birthday.

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu congratulates Prof. Mobolaji Aluko, the pioneering Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Otuoke in Bayelsa, on his 70th birthday.

Tinubu joined family, friends, and well-wishers in celebrating Aluko for his contributions to education, engineering, democracy, and community development, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement.

Aluko is a professor of chemical engineering and former Chair of the Chemical Engineering Department at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

President Tinubu recalled Aluko’s role, along with fellow Nigerian exiles in the United States, in the pro-democracy movement and his thoughtful insights on national issues.

Having lived in the U.S. for many years and attained significant professional and academic heights, Prof. Aluko returned to Nigeria to contribute to national development.

President Tinubu commended him for laying a solid foundation for the Federal University of Otuoke.

Following his vice-chancellorship, Aluko served in Ekiti as Director-General of the Office of Transformation and Service Delivery (OTSD) from 2019 to 2022. He also briefly oversaw the Ministry of Infrastructure and Public Utilities.

He is now the Infrastructure and Public Utilities Commissioner under Gov. Biodun Oyebanji.

Tinubu prayed to the Almighty to grant Aluko the strength, wisdom, and health to continue his invaluable service to the nation and humanity. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)