NSCDC detains man, 20, for alleged defilement of minor in Osun

By Olajide Idowu

The Osun Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has a 20-year-old man in its custody for alleged defilement of a 12-year-old girl.

The corps Commandant, Mr Igbalawole Sotiyo, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday.

Sotiyo stated that the suspect, identified as Tiamiyu Samuel,was caught and detained on Wednesday, March 26 in Gbongbon, Aiyedaade Local Government Area.

The statement read in part: “One Tiamiyu Samuel, 20, was arrested on March 26 by operatives of the NSCDC for having carnal knowledge of a 12-year-old girl, unlawfully, in Gbongan, Osun state.

“In his confessional statement, he said he had known the victim for three years and had asked her to be his girlfriend but she rejected him.

“However, on Sunday, March 23, at about 3p.m, the victim was passing in front of the suspect’s house when he called her and dragged her into his room with the help of an accomplice.

“The suspect threatened the victim with a cutlass and had carnal knowledge of her.

“Thereafter, the victim started bleeding, and the suspect threatened to kill her, if she told anyone.”

Sotiyo added that the suspect was caught but his accomplice is, however, currently at large.

He gave assurance that he would be caught and made to face the consequences of his actions.

The commandant further stated that a 22-year-old teacher was also caught and detained in Ilesa for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old female pupil, by thrusting his manhood into her mouth.

He noted that discreet investigation revealed that the school teacher started molesting the girl sometime last year and was apprehended and charged to court after molesting her again on March 25.

He explained that the first suspect would be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.

Sotiyo, therefore, charged parents and guardians to be vigilant and keep close watch on their children and wards. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)