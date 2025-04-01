Sule urges Govt. officials to shun  get rich quick syndrome

Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has called on government officials to join him in building the State and to shun the get rich quick syndrome.

By Awayi Kuje

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has called on government officials to join him in building the State and to shun the get rich quick syndrome.

Sule made the call on Tuesday when he hosted the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, who led a delegation of government officials to him on a Sallah homage in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the delegation was made up of Commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, as well as heads of Agencies, Departments and Parastatals.

” What I have noticed over and over is that people look for this quick money to come and they take the money and it doesn’t benefit them in any way whatsoever.

” The sad thing is for somebody to accumulate illegal wealth and then die. People don’t even know where the money is hidden,” he said

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to institutionalising policies and projects that would outlive his tenure.

Sule emphasised that he is taking every measure to ensure that investors coming into the state are protected even after he leaves office in 2027.

“We are doing everything to ensure that we protect some of the investors that are coming by putting some legal instruments that would protect investments.

” It is one of the reasons why the investors are showing interest to invest in the state,” he said

Sule said that establishing enabling legal framework to protect investors would deter anyone coming after him to think of policy summersault.

” Thereby ensuring that investments attracted by his administration are sustained to the benefits of the state and the people.

“Most of the instruments and protections we are putting in place are to ensure that these investments stay here longer.

“They stay here longer for the benefit of people beyond us,” he said.

Sule underscored the spiritual essence of Ramadan, urging citizens and officials to internalise its virtues of sacrifice, empathy, and communal harmony beyond the holy month.

“The essence of Ramadan is to sustain the lessons of self-denial, charity, and peaceful coexistence, regardless of faith. We must not return to old ways but build a legacy of compassion and inclusivity,” he said.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Deputy Governor of the state, Akabe, said the visit was to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr with the governor and pledged their unalloyed loyalty and support to the governor to succeed.

“The team that I am leading here today pledge their loyalty. This loyalty is uncompromising. This loyalty is 100 per cent.

” We know your programmes. We have always said it that you are a gift to Nasarawa State. The sacrifices you have made, the sacrifices you are still making and sacrifices you will continue to make,” he said

Akabe called on the people to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and sharing, in line with both teachings of Christianity and Islam,” he said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)