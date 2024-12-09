LIFE-ND inaugurate agric forum to boost jobs, farming in Bayelsa

By Shedrack Frank 08131251943

A Federal Government intervention project, Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises, Niger Delta (LIFE-ND), has launched the Agribusiness Innovative Forum (LAbIF) to create jobs and empower farmers in Bayelsa.

LIFE-ND is funded by the Federal Government, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), in collaboration with the Bayelsa government.

Speaking at the event on Monday in Yenagoa, Dr Panebi Ugo, the State Project Coordinator, LIFE-ND, hinted that agribusiness had become central to Nigeria’s economy.

Ugo was represented by Mr Diweri Akah, Knowledge Management and Communication Officer, LIFE ND Bayelsa.

Ugo said the platform was a culmination of efforts by their organisation in conjunction with various stakeholders to provide a conducive environment for innovation and entrepreneurship.

“The LiFE ND agribusiness innovation forum is conceived to support our beneficiaries, agriprenuers and other stakeholders in the agricultural value chain.

“The forum will provide access to finance, market and training as well as foster collaboration and knowledge sharing amongst stakeholders.

“Our goal is to create a vibrant agricultural ecosystem in Bayelsa State driven by innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable practice.

“We believe that the platform will play a critical role in achieving this goal and contribute to the economic development of our dear state.

“The programme is also in tandem with the ASSURED agenda of Governor Douye Dirk government, whose priorities are sustainable agricultural services.

“The programme will help the state’s economic development, infrastructure, human development and good governance to the people.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank our Governor, His Excellency Douye Diri for his unwavering support to this noble project,” Ugo said.

He lauded the support of the project partners and stakeholders for making it a success.

On his part, Mr Clement Uwem, Rural Institute Coordinator, LIFE-ND, said that the launch of LAbIF was an excellent opportunity for a maximum benefit from agrobusiness.

He said that the agribusiness represented a multi stakeholders platform for off takers.

In her speech, Mrs Syvia Adeneye, Coordinator Nigeria Promotion Export Council, said the council was committed to penetrate the international market and keep standard for exported goods.

She said that the council’s target in Bayelsa was seafood to penetrate the international market at any given time. (NAN)