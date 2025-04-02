Rivers emergency rule: Tinubu acted in national interest – TDF

A pro-democracy group, the Democratic Front (TDF) on Wednesday defended President Bola Tinubu’s proclamation of State of Emergency in Rivers.

This is contained in a statement by Malam Danjuma Muhammad, TDF Chairman.

The TDF described the action as a bold move to prevent a total breakdown of law and order following protracted political rancour between the Executive and Legislative arms of government.

“We recall that less than a week before the presidential proclamation, the President hosted the leadership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) in Abuja where he advised on quick implementation of the Supreme Court Judgement that recognised the 27 members of the State Assembly.

“Subsequently, The Democratic Front issued a statement after the event on the need to heed President Tinubu’s advice in obeying the Supreme Court Judgement, and also explore the window of reconciliation which was initiated by the President over a year ago.

“Unfortunately, PANDEF was not able to strike any reasonable compromise with the parties in the dispute, which has paralysed the administration of the state with severe consequences on economic development in nearly two years,” said the group.

TDF stated that it was evident that both parties in the political dispute were not prepared to work together in the interest of the state.

It said no responsible government would condone lawlessness and look away from the theatre of a contrived balance of terror, as evident in the bombing of pipelines.

“We also welcome the unanimous approval of the State of Emergency by both chambers of the National Assembly, because we believe that President Tinubu acted in the interest of peace and security of residents of the state,” continued TDF.

It urged all the parties in the conflict to see the six months of the emergency rule as another opportunity to seek a peaceful end to their differences. (NAN)

By Salif Atojoko

