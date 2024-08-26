Maduka University graduates will be job creators not seekers – VC

Prof. Charles Ogulogo, the Vice-chancellor of Maduka University, a private university in Enugu State, says the target of the university is to produce graduates with skills who will be job creators instead of job seekers.

Ogulogo said this in Nsukka on Monday while speaking with newsmen shortly after inspecting facilities at JOFRAN Global Concept Ltd and G-Techno Interleague Nig Ltd for enterprenual partnership with the university.

The VC who expressed satisfaction on adequate facilities in the factories of two companies said that, the university would soon sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the companies on enterprenurship.

“Our vision at Maduka University is to ensure that graduates of the institution acquire at least two vocational skills on graduation so that, he/she will be job creator instead of job seeker.

“I am here today inspect facilities in their factories, l must tell you that I am satisfied with facilities I have seen, the university will soon sign MoU with these companies.

“We are here on inspection so that we see their facilities, we will have replica of these facilities in our university for enterprenual training of our students.

“Maduka University is an enterprenual university that ensures that students on graduation acquired at least two skills that will make him/her self-reliant and job creator,” he said.

Responding Chief Ifeanyichukwu Okpo, the Managing Director,

Aku JOFRAN Global Concept Ltd said he is happy to partner with reputable private institution like Maduka University on enterpreneurship.

Okpo is also the Director, Centre for Agriculture in University of Nsigeria Nsukka explained that, his company deals on bee farming, harvesting of the honey, processing the honey, exporting the honey and its bye-product according to international standard.

*That is why why my company supplies honey to major hotels in the country, exports honey and its by-products as well as represent Nigeria in all International Honey Exhibitions.

“What makes my honey a ‘hot cake’ globally is because of its purity and quality, as a Biochemist, I produced and packaged my honey according to international standard because honey is food and medicine.

“Pure honey business is a hidden treasure many people have not discovered,” he said.

Also responding, Mr Peter Onyeke, an Engineer and the Managing Director of G-Techno Interleague Nig Ltd said his company deals on machine fabrications and agro food, vegetables and spices processing.

He explained that, his company fabricates different kind of machines and used them to process agro food, vegetables and spices as we sell to people who need them.

We have machines that proces the popular spice known as ‘okpe Nsukk’ packaged it neatly and supplied it to markets and super markets across the country and outside.

“We have machine that peels cassava, grind it, pressed to dry water and fry it, we have also machine that crushes plastic water bottles among others.

Onyeke who also the Proprietor of Onward Secondary School Nsukka said he is excited entering into partnership with Maduka University that made it compulsory that every student in the institution must graduates with at least two vocational skills.

“This is what other universities in the country should emulate so that students on graduation will be self-reliant, job creators instead of job seekers,”he said.

Our correspondent reports that, Mr Dan Ochi, a senior member of Nsukka Chambers of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture was among those present during the facilities inspection of VC, Maduka University.