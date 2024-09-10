Kebbi: PDP wants alleged fraud in N6.5bn NG-Cares disbursement investigated

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kebbi, has called for a thorough investigation into the alleged fraudulent activities in the disbursement

By Ibrahim Bello

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kebbi, has called for a thorough investigation into the alleged fraudulent activities in the disbursement of NG-Cares, also known as ‘Kaura Cares’ in the state.

The Secretary of the party, Alhaji Abubakar Bawa-Kalgo, made the call in a statement issued to newsmen in Binrin Kebbi on Tuesday.

“The fraudulent activities was initially disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed-BK in a statement issued on September 4th, 2024.

”The PDP urges the Kebbi government and Anti-Corruption Agencies to publicly reveal the individuals involved in these fraudulent action.

“The party is disturbed by the state government’s failure to take action against the identified charlatans or disclose their identities to the public,” he said.

Bawa-Kalgo emphasised the need for an internal investigation as only officials involved in the disbursement had access to the accounts and bank details of the 65,000 registered beneficiaries.

”The PDP questions the commissioner’s statement and suspects a possible cover-up of top government officials involved in the fraud.

”The PDP expresses disappointment that a programme meant to support the poor and vulnerable has been exploited by those entrusted with its management at the detriment of the intended beneficiaries,” he said.

Bawa-Kalgo also called on the World Bank, Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, National Social Safety Administration, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to conduct a thorough evaluation of the Kebbi components of NG-Cares.

”This is to uncover any fraudulent activities and mismanagement of funds by those responsible for its administration in the state,” the secretary said.

It could be recalled that on Aug. 26, the Kebbi Government had launched the disbursement of N6.5 billion to 65,000 people under ‘Kaura Cares’ of Livelihood Support Programme in the state.

Gov. Nasir Idris personally flagged-off the disbursement exercise by operating a Point of Sale (POS) machine to hit the accounts of targeted beneficiaries. (NAN)