Kano: Customs generates N50.7bn from January to May

The Kano Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), said it generated a total of N50.7 billion from January to May as revenue.

It said the amount generated was a testament to its intensified efforts to curb illegal trades and smuggling in the area.

The Area Comptroller of Customs, Mr Dauda Chana, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Thursday that the command was implementing measures to enhance security at the border posts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kano area command covers Kano and Jigawa.

He explained that the area command would ensure a 100 per cent physical examination of goods to prevent offensive items from entering the country.

According to him, to combat smuggling, the command is engaging traditional rulers in border communities to encourage residents to provide valuable information on suspicious activities.

“Strategic deployments of officers have also been made to apprehend those involved in illegal trades.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to eradicating illegal activities that pose a threat to our society,“he said.

“This achievement demonstrates the command’s commitment to protecting Nigeria’s borders and economy, and its determination to surpass revenue targets,” he said. (NAN)

By Aminu Garko