Economic Hardship : Group seeks salary cut for NASS members

An advocacy group, Patriotic Volunteers for Good Governance, has called on the National Assembly members to take a pay cut that will reflect the present economic realities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group’s National President, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, made the plea at a news conference in Kano on Thursday.

Alhaji said that politicians must lead by example by voluntarily reducing their salaries.

He said the demand by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for a minimum wage of N494, 000 was unfair and insensitive to the current economic realities.

The president urged the NLC to accept the federal government’s offer of N60, 000 to prevent job losses.

Alhaji emphasised that the NLC’s demand might not be sustainable and would drain the country’s resources, leading to hyperinflation and stagflation.

He called on labour leaders to consider the fate of other Nigerians and the social and economic repercussions of their demands.

Alhaji advocated for a drastic reduction in the cost of governance, adding that the cost drains so much of the country’s wealth.(NAN)

By Aminu Garko