Gospel singer Bidemi Olaoba joins GNT, Mercy Chinwo’s record label

Fast-rising gospel artiste, Bidemi Olaoba, has joined Grace and Truth Nation (GNT) Nation, a record label co-founded by Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa and his wife, gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

Uzochikwa, GNT Nation President, in a statement said the gospel singer’s arrival marks a significant milestone in the record’s commitment to advance the gospel of Christ through the transformative power of gospel music.

“We are thrilled to announce that Bidemi Olaoba, a celebrated and anointed gospel artiste, has officially joined the GNT family.

“Known for his unwavering dedication to the promotion of God’s kingdom, Bidemi Olaoba embodies the spirit and mission of GNT: raising the flag of Jesus Christ across the world.

“Bidemi Olaoba is a name synonymous with spiritual fervor and musical excellence. His powerful voice, dynamic stage presence, and profound lyrical depth have captivated audiences and inspired countless souls.

“With a ministry deeply rooted in grace ,Bidemi has committed his talents to glorifying God and spreading the message of hope, love, and salvation through his music,” he said.

Also, Olaoba said: “Our mission to spread the Kingdom work globally has reached new heights.

“I am excited to announce the unveiling of my new projects with the Great GNT family. God is about to manifest powerfully. Stay tuned and get ready!”

The sensational singer who recently held ‘In His Presence’ concert at the University of Lagos is a prophetic worship and praise Minister.

The artiste recently sparked buzz on social media when he said he can never perform in a white garment church during a live TV show.

According to him, the reason he will never accept performing in any white garment church is because of the use of candles, perfumes, and some other spiritual materials during prayers and services.

He, however, apologised, stating that he believes in the universality of the gospel and expressed regret for any misunderstanding caused by his previous remarks. (NAN)

By Joshua Olomu