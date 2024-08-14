JUSUN lauds Tinubu for okaying 300% pay rise for judicial officers

By Joan Nwagwu

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has commended President Bola Tinubu for signing the Judicial Office Holders Salaries and Allowances Bill into law.

Mr Marawan Adamu, National President of JUSUN gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

NAN reports that President Tinubu signed the Judicial Office Holders Salaries and Allowances Bill into law on Tuesday.

According to Adamu, it is a welcome development in the system as the aim is to minimise corruption in the system coupled with the situation in the country.

“We want to commend President Tinubu for signing the bill into law.

“But we are confused because of what we are seeing in the news. What we saw is that the approval is for judicial officers.

“It means other staff from the office of the Chief Registrar downwards are not included. Going by what they are saying.

”We have not seen the law yet.

“During the Public Hearing at the National Assembly on the amendment of the bill, we were consulted by the House of Representative to make input.

“We presented our positions. We asked for a holistic review for the salary for all the staff,’’he said.

Adamu however, said that the union and its members would be patient to see how things unfold.

“We have called for an emergency National Executive Council meeting for Saturday to deliberate and review the issues and other related matters with regards to the judiciary,” he said.(NAN)