Insecurity: COAS challenges operational commanders on strategic leadership

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has challenged operational commanders to develop strategic leadership skills in furtherance of the national security imperatives.

Oluyede made the call at the inauguration of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) Leadership and Strategic Studies Course 3/2024 on Thursday in Abuja.

He was represented by the Chief of Training (Army), Maj.-Gen. Sani Mohammed.

He said the course reflects the visionary efforts of his predecessors to cultivate the cadre of officers with enhanced knowledge and skills.

The COAS said the programme was designed to empower the officers with the requisite expertise to lead effectively and navigate home strategic requirements for addressing security imperatives.

According to him, the course develops participants’ theoretical and practical skills, fostering confidence, innovation and self reliance.

“The curriculum extensively covers Nigeria’s security framework and includes eight dramatic areas such as leadership and management; policy and strategy; research methodology psychology; national security and defense economics.

“It also covers military history and war studies; entrepreneurship and peace support operations and logistics planning.

“These areas address the complexities of modern security challenges and strategic planning,” he said.

Oluyede said the course was developed collaboratively with the Nigerian Defence Academy School of Postgraduate Studies and the Training and Doctrine Command under the oversight of the Army Headquarters Department of Army Training.

He added that the course was structured as an executive programme to ensure that the participants could engage deeply with the content without unnecessary pressure.

He urged participants to commit themselves fully to this programme.

The Director General of NARC, retired Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab, said the course was designed to bridge the gap between combatant and irregular officers of the Nigerian army.

Wahab said the security challenges facing Nigeria would not distinguish between a combatant officer and non-combat one.

He said that the best thing was to put everybody at par so that the training should be commensurate with the rank they wear.

According to him, the participants are professionals, doctors, accountants, engineers and so many.

“So the idea is to train them to the level which we expect them to perform in the field.

“It is 11 months training given to them and the junior ones, those who are of the major rank have been trained in Lagos in College of Logistics.

“So the senior ones are here to balance everything so that when they get to the field they will be able to manage their men and resources put under them,” he said.