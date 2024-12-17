ICPC Chair Marks One Year in Office, Highlights Milestones in Anti-Corruption Fight

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, has marked his one year in office with a detailed account of the Commission’s achievements, challenges, and strategic vision for Nigeria’s anti-corruption fight.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Presenting his report titled “The ICPC and the Fight Against Corruption in Nigeria: An Account of My One Year in Office,” at the ICPC Auditorium in Abuja, Dr. Aliyu expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his appointment, while commending the ICPC staff and stakeholders for their dedication.

He emphasized the Commission’s policy thrust, encapsulated in the acronym “CARE,” which has driven the ICPC’s efforts to adopt innovative tools, expand public engagement, and enforce transparency in governance.

Among the Commission’s notable accomplishments, Dr. Aliyu highlighted significant recoveries and enforcement actions, including:

“Asset Recoveries: ₦29.7 billion recovered in cash, ₦10.98 billion VAT remitted to the FIRS, and ₦10 billion COVID-19 vaccine funds returned to the treasury.

“Foreign Recoveries: $966,900.83 secured in the ICPC-CBN recovery account.

“Project Monitoring: Completion of Phase 7 of the Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative (CEPTI), covering 1,500 projects worth ₦610 billion.

“Investigations and Prosecutions: 851 petitions processed, 342 assigned for investigation, 72 cases filed, and 16 convictions secured.”

In his address, Dr. Aliyu revealed the Commission’s success in halting the diversion of ₦5.88 billion in public funds through its Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS). He also announced the release of the Phase 6 CEPTI report and the EICS assessment results for public scrutiny.

The ICPC Chair emphasized the importance of collaboration, citing MOUs with agencies such as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and partnerships with the Ministry of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy to leverage digital tools for corruption prevention. “We are gradually moving away from the adversarial concept of fighting corruption to a collaborative one,” he stated.

The health sector featured prominently in the ICPC’s agenda. Dr. Aliyu noted a developing partnership with the Federal Ministry of Health aimed at curbing systemic corruption to ensure effective healthcare delivery.

Additionally, efforts to combat sexual harassment in educational institutions have gained traction. “We are giving victims a voice to report and actively pursue justice while reducing stigma,” he explained.

Dr. Aliyu reported the Commission’s expanded public engagement initiatives, reaching 1.45 million Nigerians through sensitization programs targeting youth, women, faith-based organizations, and professional bodies. The launch of the Ethics Pod and the revamped TV program Transparency Files were also highlighted as critical tools for engaging citizens.

“Public awareness is fundamental. We’ve tripled our social media engagement and adopted modern communication methods to foster transparency,” he added.

The Commission also invested heavily in staff training, with over 2,153 officers trained through its Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN).

Dr. Aliyu showcased ICPC’s growing international influence, citing Nigeria’s re-election to the GlobE Network Steering Committee and his election as Interim Chair of the African Asset Recovery Practitioners Forum. “We are determined to tackle illicit financial flows and strengthen our asset recovery mechanisms globally,” he stated.

Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, Chairman of the Body of Benchers, in a goodwill message commended the ICPC for its notable achievements under Dr. Aliyu’s leadership, particularly in reforming operations to align with societal challenges and statutory objectives.

He highlighted the critical role of the Commission in combating corruption in the public sector, emphasizing the need for political will, diligent monitoring, and accountability in public fund management.

The senior advocate underscored the importance of reinforcing Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units (ACTUs) across government agencies, noting their effectiveness in promoting integrity. He praised ICPC’s strategy of asset tracing and forfeiture while urging the Commission to address challenges such as the lack of reliable data and technical expertise.

Chief Awomolo also called for improvements in the legal framework guiding the Commission’s activities, encouraging the ICPC to intensify public awareness programs and maintain its focus on tackling corruption in government spending.

In conclusion, Chief Awomolo congratulated Dr. Aliyu on a successful first year in office, applauding his leadership and achievements.

He urged him to build on the solid foundation laid by his predecessors and to rededicate himself to the Commission’s mandate, stating, “We are proud of you and urge you not to fail us as you proceed into your second year in office.”

The Chairman of the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission, Mr. Ekpo Nta, while declaring the event open, highlighted significant achievements that have brought international recognition to Nigeria. He noted that the commission’s staff have undergone various transformative stages, which are being closely monitored and prioritized by his office.

“It is incumbent upon all of us, including the National Assembly and myself, to ensure that corruption is tackled decisively and eradicated,” he emphasized.

He expressed heartfelt appreciation to the board members of the commission, acknowledging their vital contributions to its successes.

“When you become a commissioner of any anti-corruption agency, you cease to represent just your state. You now represent the entire country and, by extension, the African continent,” Mr. Nta remarked.

He further commended the gathering of anti-corruption agency heads, describing it as a commendable initiative. “From what I have witnessed here today, I am confident that we are putting in our best efforts to address the critical issues in this sector.”