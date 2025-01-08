Group lauds OPSH commander over peaceful yuletide in Plateau

The Berom Youths Moulders (BYM), a socio-cultural group, has commended Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) for initiatives leading to the relative peace being enjoyed in Plateau.

By Polycarp Auta

This is contained in a statement by Mr Bature Iliya, the Secretary of BYM, issued on Wednesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that OPSH is a Special Task Force maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Bauchi and Kaduna States.

Iliya said that the proactiveness of the commander and his troops led to a peaceful harvest season, Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

“Following an unprecedented bumper harvest, peaceful Christmas and new year celebration witnessed in Plateau, BYM is commending Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, for his proactive engagements and modus operandi set in motion in the state.

“This did not coincidentally come to bare, but by his deliberate exercise of due diligence, legendary gallantry and dispassionate demonstration of his love for humanity and passion to protect law abiding citizens across board in accordance with our extant laws.

“In his modus operandi, he has continued to synergise with other security agencies, Civil Society Organisations ( CSOs) and ethnic frontiers to flush out kidnappers, armed robbers, bandits and other criminal elements in Plateau and its environs.

“In view of this, the notional body of BYM is passing a vote of confidence on the commander, for the security measures taken in guaranteeing the safety of lives and property in the state,” he said.

Iliya also commended President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, for supporting the military and other security agencies toward ensuring lasting peace in Plateau.

He called on residents of the state to be law abiding and support the security agencies in their bid toward ensuring the safety of lives and property in the state.(NAN)