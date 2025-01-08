Tax clearance compulsory for admission in schools – Kogi govt says

The Kogi Government has declared that the presentation of parents’ Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC), is a mandatory condition for admission into tertiary institutions.

By Thompson Yamput

The Kogi Government has declared that the presentation of parents’ Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC), is a mandatory condition for admission into tertiary institutions.

Mr Sule Enehe, Chairman, Kogi Board of Internal Revenue Services, announced the condition at a media chat in Lokoja on Wednesday.

Enehe said that the policy introduced two years ago at the Prince Abubakar Audu University, Ayingba, and Federal University, Lokoja, is targeted at shoring up the revenue profile of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the policy has generated some controversy with some public and civil society organisations faulting it.

NAN also reports that some activists have threatened to challenge the policy in court, while describing it as counter productive.

But Enehe, while defending the move, said that the policy had good intentions.

“The decision of the Kogi government to compel students to present parents’ TCC at the point of registration is with good intention and in accordance with the law.

“Section 24(f), of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria states that every citizen should declare his or her income and endeavour to pay tax to the government.

“By the provisions of Section 96 on Personnel income tax, anyone that fails to pay tax shall be face prosecution,” he pointed out.

The revenue service chairman expressed surprise that the public only got to know about the policy this year.

According to him, the service had issued a memo to the Secretary to the State Government two years earlier.

“A circular was issued to that effect, followed by jingles and various announcements on both radio and Television stations, to sensitise the public.

“What people don’t know is the huge financial burden on the state government which runs three universities, asides other tertiary institutions.

“We hope to do more in sensitising the public on this policy. It is for the good of the people and crucial to the progress of the state,” he said. (NAN)