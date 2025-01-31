Gov Aliyu approves purchase, distribution of JAMB/UTME, DE PINS/forms to qualified indigenes

Governor of Sokoto State Dr. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto FCNA, has approved the purchase and distribution of JAMB/UTME and DE PINS/Forms this Academic year 2025/2026 session to qualified indigenes of the State. The Forms/PINs will be distributed free of charge.

This was disclosed Friday by Commissioner Ministry for Higher Education Sokoto Prof. Isa Muhammad Maishanu in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bello Sodangi.

In the same vein, the Ministry said the Governor has also approved the payment of online registration fees for the beneficiaries.

“The gesture is aimed at enabling less privileged citizens so as to gain admission into Nigerian Universities and other Tertiary Institutions across the country.

“The distribution of these PINs will hold at the 23 Local Government Secretariats in the State. All interested and qualified candidates should go to their respective Local Government Secretariats to collect and fill the data forms.

“The exercise will hold under the Supervision of State Ministry for Higher Education.”

The Ministry has called on All interested candidates to produce profile code by texting “NIN space followed by Eleven digit of National Identification Number(NIN) and send it to 55019” as part of the requirements needed in this year’s exercise.



“Only candidates with the Profile Code, Five credits and above including Math and English would benefit from the gesture.

“The Ministry is therefore, calling upon all the candidates to justify the gesture and read hard for the success of their examinations.



“The Ministry is hereby calling all the stake holders to give maximum cooperation for the exercise to succeed.”