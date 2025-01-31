FG reiterates commitment to Gas-to-power initiative

By Thompson Yamput

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to the gas-to-power initiative .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that thr initiative, which was launched in 2021, aims to transform Nigeria into a gas-powered economy by 2030 through a series of policy reforms, infrastructure development, and investment attraction strategies

Mr Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCE

O) of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL, made this known on Thursday at the groundbreaking ceremony of the five mini-Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Plants in Ajaokuta, Kogi.

Kyari said the projects play a critical role in promoting economic growth and contributing to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), while creating opportunities for gas commercialisation and supporting the Federal Government’s flare down initiatives.

He said that the Mini LNG facilities would ensure the efficient transportation of gas over long distances, providing a cleaner and cheaper source of energy to households,mobility, industries, and businesses.

“This is particularly important for regions thatcurrently lack access to gas pipeline infrastructure.

“The company’s strides in the upstream and gas infrastructure projects were sequel to the unwavering support of President Bola Tinubu in utilizing gas resources to fuel industrialization, achieve energy security and foster economic growth and development.

Earlier, Gov. Ahmed Ododo of Kogi, thanked the federal government for locating the five Mini-LNG plants in the state.

Ododo described the decision as a step in the right direction in Nigeria’s march towards attaining energy security and economicgrowth.

“I wish to commend our President, Mr Bola Tinubu, NNPC Ltd and its partners,for finding Ajaokuta and Kogi state worthy of gas investments.

“It is our belief that the plants will unlock ample opportunities in investment, including direct and indirect employment for the state’s teaming population, hence our total support, ” Ododo said. (NAN)