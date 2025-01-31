Matawalle to Amaechi: Desist from Inciting Violence or Face Consequences

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has sharply condemned the reckless and inciting remarks made by former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, regarding the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

In a recent conference in Abuja, Amaechi irresponsibly stated that Nigerian politicians must “steal, maim, and kill” in order to stay in power. This declaration, which Matawalle described as both insulting to Nigerians and dangerous to the nation’s stability, has raised serious concerns about Amaechi’s intentions. His words, according to Dr. Matawalle, are not only a threat to peace and security but also a reckless attempt to radicalize the youth.

Reacting to the former minister’s comments, Dr. Matawalle stated: “It is both reckless and dangerous for a former public office holder to make such inflammatory remarks. At a time when the government is working tirelessly to consolidate national unity and security, no responsible leader should be fanning the flames of violence and political unrest.”

Matawalle also warned against misleading young Nigerians with a narrative of violence and chaos, reinforcing that Nigeria is a sovereign nation governed by laws, not one where power is seized through force.

“Let me make it clear: the security agencies are on high alert. Any individual or group found inciting violence or attempting to destabilize this nation will face the full force of the law. We will not tolerate any form of subversive rhetoric that seeks to undermine national unity or incite lawlessness,” he emphasized.

The Minister reminded Amaechi that power is earned through democracy, not through intimidation or violence. He reaffirmed President Tinubu’s commitment to peace, democratic values, and the security of Nigerians, stressing that the administration’s focus is on the unity and progress of the nation. Having witnessed both military rule and democracy, Dr. Matawalle stated he would never jeopardize the democracy he has long fought to uphold.

Highlighting the achievements of the current administration in a short span of time, Dr. Matawalle confidently asserted that President Tinubu would secure a decisive victory in the 2027 presidential election.

He urged Nigerians to continue supporting President Tinubu’s leadership, dismissing Amaechi and his allies as politically irrelevant and out of touch with the realities of national development.

“Amaechi and others who think they can manipulate our youth into chaos should rethink their actions. This government will not fold its arms and allow any individual to disrupt the peace and stability of Nigeria,” he added.

The Ministry of Defence, in partnership with relevant security agencies, will continue to monitor activities aimed at disturbing public peace and ensure that anyone found guilty faces severe consequences.