Funke Akindele, Stephen Oluboyo emerge 2024 highest grossing Nollywood writers

Nollywood Star, Funke Akindele, has emerged the second highest grossing Nollywood writer for the year 2024, along with Collins Okoh and Akinlabi Ishola.

By Taiye Olayemi

This was for the film “Everybody Loves Jennifer” which had generated N1,125 billon at the box office.

This was revealed by filmone on its instagram page @filmoneng on Friday.

Stephen Oluboyo became the first highest grossing Nollywood writer with the films: “Everybody Loves Jennifer”, “Alakada Bad and Boujee” and “Aburo” which all raked in N1.38 billion.

For the third highest grossing Nollywood writers, Anthony Joseph clinched the position for the films: “Queen Lateefah”, “The Waiter” and “Alakada Bad and Boujee” with N780 million revenue generated.

Jack’ Enneth Opukeme emerged the fourth highest grossing Nollywood writer with films like: “Farmer’s Bride” and “All’s fair in Love” which had generated N299 million at the box office.

Stephen Okonkwo made the fifth highest grossing Nollywood writer with “Ajosepo” which raked in N257 million.

Adebayo Tijani and Ola Olaoye emerged the sixth highest grossing Nollywood writers with “Beast of Two Worlds: Ajakaju” scooping in N253 million at the box office.

Oluyombo Oluwagbemiga and Toyin Abraham became the seventh highest grossing Nollywood writers in 2024 with “Alakada Bad and Boujee” generating N229 million.

Also, Odunlade Adekola and Akorede Ibrahim emerged the eighth highest grossing Nollywood writers with “Lakatabu” which generated N202 million.

Ayo Makun made the ninth highest grossing Nollywood writer for 2024 with “The Waiter”, generating N185 million while Tunde Babalola emerged the 10th highest grossing Nollywood writer with “Funmilayo Ransom Kuti” which raked in N157 million at the box office. (NAN)