UNICEF supports 4,500 vulnerable on skills acquisition in Adamawa

No fewer than 4,500 vulnerable youth and women were supported by UNICEF on technical and vocational skills acquisition training in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa.

By Ibrahim Kado

No fewer than 4,500 vulnerable youth and women were supported by UNICEF on technical and vocational skills acquisition training in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa.

Mr AbdulRahaman Ibrahim, Education Specialist, UNICEF Bauchi field office, made this known at the graduation of 1,500 beneficiaries on Thursday in Hong.

Ibrahim who was represented by Mrs Paulina Kigbu, UNICEF Senior Education Facilitator, said that the 1,500 beneficiaries were the 5th batch in the series of the training programme.

He said that the beneficiaries were subjected to training on tailoring; welding; poultry; interlocking, shoes and soap making.

According to him, the project was under KFW2 was funded by the Government of Germany and it had impacted positively on the beneficiaries.

“This milestone marks a significant achievement in empowering 4,500 youth, young adults, female headed households and other vulnerable people that were affected by the insurgency who cannot go back to formal school due to their current age bracket,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr Garba Pella, the state Commissioner for Education, expressed the state’s appreciated to UNICEF and other stakeholders who contributed for the success of the training.

Pella said that the training would help transform the lives of the beneficiaries and contribute to socio-economic development of the state.

He urged beneficiaries to apply the knowledge and skills acquired in their various place of work where they would be operating not only as self employed but also as employers of labour in their respective communities.

Similarly, Maryam Daji, the Acting Executive Secretary, Adamawa Mass Education Board, thanked the state government for providing the enable environment.

Daji, who was represented by Mr Emmanuel Adiel, the Director Literacy, commended the dedication of the trainees and expressed gratitude to partners for all the support.

She advised the beneficiaries to take the advantage of the skills acquired to be self-reliant for the benefit of all.

However, one of the beneficiaries, Mohammed Bello, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, lauded UNICEF’s efforts for training the vulnerable and appealed to the state government and other partners to help the beneficiaries with starter’s parks. (NAN)