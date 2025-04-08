NNPC Foundation trains Enugu farmers on modern agricultural techniques

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm, NNPC Foundation, has trained farmers in Nsukka, Enugu State on modern agriculture techniques and market access strategies.

Speaking in Nsukka on Tuesday during the 3-day training for vulnerable farmers, Mrs Emmanuella Arukwe,

Managing Director, NNPC Foundation said that the training was part of the organisation’s commitment to food security, economic empowerment, and national development.

She said that the foundation is dedicated to implementing impactful programmes that align with national priorities and to support the Federal Government’s agricultural transformation agenda which is geared towards ensuring food security.

“This training is a testament to our unwavering commitment to food security, economic empowerment, and national development.

“As the corporate social responsibility arm of NNPC Ltd, the NNPC Foundation is dedicated to implementing impactful programnes that align with national priorities.

” This initiative is part of our broader efforts to support the Federal Government’s agricultural transformation agenda, which seeks to enhance food security, increase productivity, and improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers across Nigeria.

“As we gather here today, we must acknowledge the pressing reality of food insecurity in Nigeria,”she said.

She said according to the Cadre Harmonisé Report (March 2024), an estimated 31.5 million Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones are currently facing food insecurity.

“These statistics underscore the urgent need for sustainable agricultural interventions that not only boost productivity but also build resilience against climate change, supply chain disruptions, and economic fluctuations,” she said.

Arukwe, who was represented by Mrs. Goodnews Willie, Deputy Manager, Education and Healthcare Programmes, NNPC Foundational said further that the organisation recognised the importance of agriculture to the livelihood of the nation.

“At NNPC Ltd, we recognize that agriculture remains the primary livelihood for over 70% of Nigeria’s population according to the National Bureau of Statistics, 2024.

“Yet, many farmers remain trapped in subsistence-level production due to limited access to modern techniques, quality inputs, and competitive markets, hence, this training is designed to change that narrative.

Through this initiative, we will train 6,000 vulnerable farmers across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria in modern, climate-resilient farming techniques, soil and water management, organic fertilization, and post-harvest loss reduction strategies.

“Our goal is to equip every participant with the tools, knowledge, and resources needed to transition from subsistence farming to commercial-scale production,” she said.

Speaking while declaring the training open, Mr Patrick Ubru, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro Industrialization in Enugu State commended NNPC foundation for the training of farmers.

Ubru noted that the training was a critical opportunity by NNPC to equip small-holder farmers with modern agricultural techniques and market access strategies.

“By focusing on climate-smart agriculture, we can mitigate the impacts of climate change and ensure a sustainable future for our farming communities.

“I encourage all participating farmers to engage fully in this programme as this is your opportunity to learn, share, and grow together in modern farming.

“Let us work hand in hand to build a resilient agricultural sector that thrives on innovation and collaborations that will help in achieving food in the country.

“With partners in agriculture like NNPC Foundation we can transform the agricultural landscape of Enugu State and beyond,” he said

The Commissioner disclosed that

Dr. Peteri Mbah, the Governor of Enugu State would continue to make agriculture a central pillar of his administration in order to equip farmers as well as ensure food security in the state.

Speaking, Prof. Michael Uguru Department of Crops Science, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), one of the resource persons said that the farmers who were drawn from the six local government areas that made up Enugu North Senatorial Zone were trained in the best ways to grow their crops in the prevailing climatic conditions.

“Former were trained on climate-smart agriculture, which entails the best method they should adopt in growing their crops under the everchanging climate condition at profit without much wastes.

“We teach them techniques for farming that are not rocket science that they can manage to improve their farms and to ensure bountiful harvests of their crops,” he said.

In an interview with newsmen, Dorothy Ugwu a participant in the training from Ibegwa-Ani on Nsukka LG among others.

Ugwu expressed appreciation to NNPC Foundation for the training which she said had made her to learn many things that would help her achieve bumper harvest in her faming business.

“This training is coming at the right time when this year’s farming season is beginning, I have learnt many things, I promise I will to teach other farmers in my area on what we have been trained here by NNPC Foundation,”Ugwu said.